Coronavirus: Vancouver woman who sings on her balcony for 7 p.m. cheer told to stop

Send this page to someone via email

An East Vancouver resident who had a unique take on the 7 p.m. cheer for front line workers during the coronavirus crisis has now been met with backlash from her neighbours.

Patricia Faith is a retired singer and takes to her balcony each night with a small PA system, and sings to boost morale and support for those aiding in the fight against the pandemic.

“It’s in celebration of the people that are helping us like the police, the firemen and the ambulance people,” Faith said.

She says the first few times she had plenty of support but neighbours didn’t quite seem to understand.

Story continues below advertisement

“I mean, they know what I’m doing because they give me thumbs up and wave to me when I sing but as for my neighbours it’s not like they don’t know what it’s for and it’s not like they don’t know what time it’s gonna happen.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Faith says she has been visited by a police officer who told her she was violating a bylaw and needed to stop singing from her patio.

Her mini-concerts ran for about 20 minutes a night.

“I thought it would be better that I sing instead of crashing pots and pans together for 15 minutes,” she said.

0:54 Coronavirus: Frontline workers celebrated with golf-cart parade in Osoyoos, B.C. Coronavirus: Frontline workers celebrated with golf-cart parade in Osoyoos, B.C.

Faith now says she will find somewhere else to sing her songs, potentially at a local beach or park.

She wants to continue sharing her support for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The City of Vancouver noise control bylaw states it “aims to balance noise from most activities in a way that respects everyone’s right to relative comfort, within reason.

“In simple terms, this means: don’t disturb the peace and quiet of your neighbours.”

Story continues below advertisement