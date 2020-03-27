Saying thanks to B.C.’s health-care heroes

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout the province, health-care workers are making countless sacrifices as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic to help treat patients and keep their families safe.

Global News wants to thank B.C.’s health-care heroes for their all hard work.

Anna Carvalho

Anna Carvalho, an emergency doctor in Vancouver, shared this photo on Twitter of how she interacts with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Posted March 24, 2020) Anna Carvalho/Twitter

Anna Carvalho is an emergency doctor at Vancouver General Hospital and one of thousands of B.C. health-care workers on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

A single mother, she recently made the gut-wrenching choice to leave her twin four-year-old girls Vianna and Annalia in the care of her sister and parents.

With the potential exposure to COVID-19 she faces at work, the risk of passing the disease on to her family was too high.

“They know that mommy is fighting the virus,” Carvalho said. “But, you know, I don’t think they get the grand concept of this.”

Meaghan Brownlee

Meaghan is a respiratory therapist on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak.

She also celebrated her birthday on Thursday, so on behalf of Global News, we want to wish her a happy birthday!

Emergency department at Richmond Hospital

The doctors and nurses at the Richmond Hospital emergency department have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 crisis.

And, as you can see, they are also doing their best to keep their physical distance whenever possible.

My family is home all the time now trying to smother me with affection and when my cat-dad does leave he is dressed in this strange get-up…

Proud of you Mike Dawson! #bchealthcareheroes #bcehs #paramedics #bcambulance @GlobalBC @globalnews pic.twitter.com/KpDa7W0b1i — Pookey the Cat (@pookey_the_cat) March 27, 2020

