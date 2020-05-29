Doctor connected to COVID-19 outbreak in Campbellton, N.B., suspended

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned a doctor connected to the new cluster of COVID-19 cases in northern New Brunswick has been suspended by the hospital where he worked.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, the Registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, confirmed a male doctor is at the centre of the outbreak. He worked at Campbellton Regional Hospital, which is now closed to the public.

“I can’t talk about it,” Schollenberg said, in an email to Global News, when asked whether the College was exploring its own disciplinary action.

The government is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Friday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

As of Thursday, there are six cases of COVID-19 in Zone 5, which covers the Campbellton region.

The province said all six are connected to a medical professional who had travelled to Quebec earlier this month and did not self-isolate upon their return.

At a briefing Thursday, New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said she expects more cases in the coming days, adding that two of the six active cases are health care workers.

Through contact-tracing, the province and Vitalite Health Network are working to test about 150 people who may have had direct or indirect contact with the physician.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the RCMP is investigating whether charges against the doctor are warranted.

While most of the province sits in the third, “yellow” phase, of New Brunswick’s recovery plan, the Campbellton region has transitioned back to the “orange” phase in an effort to limit the new outbreak.

“The only reason we went back to orange in that case (was) because we have a lot of contact tracing to do… so being very aware and needing to close the hospital in the region right now,” said Russell.