Halifax police issue reminder about not leaving pets in cars as hot weather arrives in region

Halifax Regional Police are reminding residents not to leave their pets in parked vehicles as hot weather continues in the region.

Police say that even with the windows open, a parked vehicle can quickly heat up and present potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside.

“With warm temperatures expected in the forecast, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes,” Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said in a statement.

The force has a few recommendations if individuals cannot bear to leave their furry friends at home:

Going through the drive-thru allows pets to sit comfortably with their owner in a car as they wait for a meal or service.

Bring a friend or family member with you so that someone will be able to keep your pet company or have your friend walk your dog, give them water or stay in the shade.

Shop in pet-friendly stores; just make sure that your pet is on a leash and well-behaved.

If an animal is left unattended in a motor vehicle in conditions that could cause distress, it can result in a summary offence ticket that brings with it a fine of $697.50.

Haligonians are reminded that if they see a pet in immediate distress, they should call 902-490-5020 and follow the directions given.

