‘He’s the best brother’: Man with head trauma still missing after leaving B.C. hospital

The family of Gavin Deloes fears for his life after the 41-year-old walked out of Royal Columbian Hospital early Sunday morning.

Deloes was involved in a car crash on Friday and may have suffered head trauma, New Westminster police say.

“He walked out of the hospital, them knowing the condition he was in, and what had happened to him and let him walk out,” Crystal Jarvis, Deloes’ sister, told Global News.

“They didn’t even bother to call anybody. Not my parents. Not me. They didn’t let anybody know.”

Jarvis said Royal Columbian Hospital is not responding to the family’s requests for information about what happened.

“It’s disturbing and it’s confusing. He’s in a hospital because he needs to be cared for. But they failed him and they failed my family.”

Jarvis added they just want to find her brother.

New Westminster Police describe Deloes as five-foot-11 with a slim build, short black hair, and a scar between his eyes.

Police are currently trying to follow leads from the public.

“He’s the best brother, the best son, he talks to my parents every day. It’s not like him to go somewhere and not tell us,” Jarvis said.

“This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to our family. I can’t put into words how broken I feel, how broken our parents are, my daughters, nieces, want their uncle, friends and family have really come out and shown support but no one will ever understand the pain that me and my parents are feeling right now.”

The New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) Major Crime Unit, along with Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the marine unit and a police helicopter have all been deployed to look for Deloes.

NWPD Sgt. Geoff Scott says a witness believes they saw Deloes in the area of Cariboo Road and 10th Avenue between 8:15 and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Another witness says they may have seen him around 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. near a church on Cariboo Road.

Anyone who sees Deloes is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage or surveillance camera footage from Sunday between Royal Columbian Hospital and the Cariboo Road area is asked to contact police.

“We’re extremely concerned for his well-being,” Scott said.