Police search for head-trauma patient who walked out of B.C. hospital in gown, slippers

Police are searching for a who man walked away from New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital on Sunday.

Gavin Deloes, 42, was involved in a car crash on Friday and may have suffered head trauma, police say. He left the hospital on Sunday morning wearing just a gown and slippers.

New Westminster Police describe Deloes as five-foot, 11-inches tall, with a slim build, short black hair, with a scar between his eyes.

Police say is you see Deloes should call 911 immediately.

