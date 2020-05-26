Menu

Police search for head-trauma patient who walked out of B.C. hospital in gown, slippers

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:04 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 5:17 pm
Police are searching for Gavin Deloes.
Police are searching for Gavin Deloes. New Westminster Police

Police are searching for a who man walked away from New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital on Sunday.

Gavin Deloes, 42, was involved in a car crash on Friday and may have suffered head trauma, police say. He left the hospital on Sunday morning wearing just a gown and slippers.

READ MORE: Okanagan cold case: Police still seeking information on U.K. backpacker who went missing in 1989

New Westminster Police describe Deloes as five-foot, 11-inches tall, with a slim build, short black hair, with a scar between his eyes.

Police say is you see Deloes should call 911 immediately.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
