Okanagan cold case: Police still seeking information on U.K. backpacker who went missing in 1989

It’s an unsolved case that has been a mystery for more than 30 years.

On May 26th, 1989, Charles Horvath went to the Orchard Park Royal Bank in Kelowna to cash a cheque.

The United Kingdom backpacker was never seen again.

At the time, the 20-year-old traveler was backpacking through Canada, and had only been in Kelowna for three weeks, according to police.

He was staying at the Tiny Town Campground in Kelowna, where police found his belongings and personal property.

“The circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious,” Sgt. Paul Gosling Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit said in a press release that was issued Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Despite the age of the case, Kelowna RCMP are still asking people with information to come forward.

“His family has never stopped looking for him, and neither have we,” said Gosling.

“Someone knows what happened to Charles, and we’re asking them to come forward and help us solve this investigation.”

Throughout the last 31 years Charles’ mother, Denise Horvath-Allan, has never stopped looking for her son.

COVID-19 restrictions have prevented her from travelling to Kelowna from the United Kingdom this spring, but she remains steadfast in her efforts to find Charles.

Anyone with any information regarding Charles Horvath can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.