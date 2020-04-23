Chilliwack police incident now a missing person investigation

Send this page to someone via email

What Chilliwack RCMP initially described as an “unfolding police incident” is now being treated as a missing person investigation, said police Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say David McCallum, 39, last spoke with his family Thursday morning.

Police said McCallum is believed to be in the possession of firearms, and that officers are concerned for his well-being.

“Police, family and friends are very concerned for David’s wellbeing,” said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a media release.

“While we continue to ask the public to be vigilant, our primary concern is to locate David and get him the help he needs.”

Police had initially descended on Chilliwack’s Columbia Valley area in large numbers, including a helicopter and an Emergency Response Team.

Investigators said an intensive search of the area revealed no sign of McCallum.

McCallum is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 161 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.

Police believe he is driving a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy and the B.C. licence plate PA558R.

Anyone who sees McCallum is asked not to approach him and to call 911.