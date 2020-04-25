Menu

Crime

Missing Chilliwack man found dead, criminality not suspected: police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 1:01 pm
Chilliwack RCMP issue warning about unfolding incident in Fraser Valley
WATCH: Police are searching for a man who is potentially armed and in a vehicle at the south end of Columbia Valley near Cultus Lake.

Chilliwack RCMP say they have found the body of a missing man who was the subject of a large police search earlier this week.

Investigators said David McCullum, 39, last spoke with his family Thursday morning.

On Saturday, police said they had found McCullum’s body, but said criminality is not suspected in his death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a media release.

READ MORE: Victim in Chilliwack, B.C. homicide identified, IHIT says

Police said Thursday that McCullum was believed to be in the possession of firearms, and that officers were concerned for his well-being.

Police had initially descended on Chilliwack’s Columbia Valley area in large numbers, including a helicopter and an Emergency Response Team.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said an intensive search of the area revealed no sign of McCullum.

The investigation into McCullum’s death is now being handled by the BC Coroners Service.

—With files from Simon Little

