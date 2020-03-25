Victim in Chilliwack, B.C. homicide identified, IHIT says

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a Chilliwack home last Thursday as 38-year-old Stuart Schellenberg.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Schellenberg was found in his own home in the 9400-block of Chapman Road shortly after 11:30 p.m.

RCMP had initially reported being called to the scene for an “unconscious man.”

Police have said they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

