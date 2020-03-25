Menu

Crime

Victim in Chilliwack, B.C. homicide identified, IHIT says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 9:09 pm
Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack Thursday, March 19 as Stuart Schellenberg.
Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack Thursday, March 19 as Stuart Schellenberg. IHIT

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a Chilliwack home last Thursday as 38-year-old Stuart Schellenberg.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Schellenberg was found in his own home in the 9400-block of Chapman Road shortly after 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: IHIT investigates after body found in Chilliwack home

RCMP had initially reported being called to the scene for an “unconscious man.”

Police have said they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

