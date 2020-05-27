Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

TransLink to open up more seating on buses amid COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 6:06 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 6:29 pm
Additional cleaning and physical distancing measures coming to Metro Vancouver transit
With more people returning to work, Metro Vancouver transit use is also expected to rebound. Now TransLink is putting in new procedures to help maintain physical distancing, and keep buses and SkyTrain cars clean. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Starting next Monday, TransLink will begin allowing more passengers on its buses before declaring them full.

The transit authority reduced bus capacity to about 50 per cent of seats back in March, in order to help maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says on June 1, that measure will be relaxed to two-thirds of total bus capacity. Buses will also begin front-door loading and collecting fares again.

READ MORE: Limited fare gate access, masks recommended in new TransLink coronavirus initiatives

“The increase in passenger capacity on buses will allow [Coast Mountain Bus Company] CMBC to accommodate the growing number of customers who are returning to the transit system, in alignment with British Columbia’s Restart Plan,” said TransLink in a media release.
TransLink introduce additional COVID-19 safety measures
TransLink introduce additional COVID-19 safety measures

“CMBC has restored bus schedules to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic to add as much capacity as possible. However, with bus ridership increasing by more than 30 per cent over the past month, demand cannot be met with the current seating arrangements.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: SkyTrain commuters worried about physical distancing as B.C. reopens

TransLink says physical distancing will not always be possible on transit, and is encouraging passengers to travel at off-peak times and wear a non-medical mask if they are able.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Passengers are also being asked to stay off transit if they are sick.

TransLink says buses are being cleaned daily and being sprayed with disinfectant twice per week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers