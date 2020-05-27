TransLink to open up more seating on buses amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next Monday, TransLink will begin allowing more passengers on its buses before declaring them full.

The transit authority reduced bus capacity to about 50 per cent of seats back in March, in order to help maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says on June 1, that measure will be relaxed to two-thirds of total bus capacity. Buses will also begin front-door loading and collecting fares again.

“The increase in passenger capacity on buses will allow [Coast Mountain Bus Company] CMBC to accommodate the growing number of customers who are returning to the transit system, in alignment with British Columbia’s Restart Plan,” said TransLink in a media release.

1:17 TransLink introduce additional COVID-19 safety measures TransLink introduce additional COVID-19 safety measures

“CMBC has restored bus schedules to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic to add as much capacity as possible. However, with bus ridership increasing by more than 30 per cent over the past month, demand cannot be met with the current seating arrangements.”

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink says physical distancing will not always be possible on transit, and is encouraging passengers to travel at off-peak times and wear a non-medical mask if they are able.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Passengers are also being asked to stay off transit if they are sick.

TransLink says buses are being cleaned daily and being sprayed with disinfectant twice per week.