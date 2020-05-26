Alberta records 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has confirmed an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to numbers released Tuesday by the province.

There are now 714 active cases in Alberta, with over three-quarters of those located in the Calgary zone.

Total active cases by zone are now 561 in Calgary zone, 80 in South zone, 49 in Edmonton zone, 19 in North zone, and three in Central zone. There are two active cases in unknown zones.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There was one additional death reported Tuesday in Alberta, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province to 139.

The person who died was a woman in her 80s at JB Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie.

Provincial hospitalization rates remained the same as the day before; with 45 people in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of the total number of cases reported in Alberta, 6,048 people have now recovered, which accounts for over 87 per cent of those who have been confirmed to have the disease.

More to come…