Alberta health officials to provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide the public health update at 3:30 p.m. The announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

Hinshaw’s update comes as more businesses in Calgary and Brooks are allowed to reopen. As of Monday, the two cities can join Stage 1 of the province’s relaunch, which will see businesses like restaurants, hair salons and barbershops open with restrictions in both cities.

On Sunday, Alberta recorded 42 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had recorded a total of 6,860 cases of COVID-19, with 801 of those considered active.

Since the pandemic began 135 Albertans have died of COVID-19.