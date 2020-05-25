Menu

Health

Alberta health officials to provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 12:53 pm
Coronavirus: Calgary businesses prepare for May 25 reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops in Calgary have been given the green light to reopen with strict health guidelines on May 25. Adam MacVicar has more on the final preparations.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide the public health update at 3:30 p.m. The announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

Hinshaw’s update comes as more businesses in Calgary and Brooks are allowed to reopen. As of Monday, the two cities can join Stage 1 of the province’s relaunch, which will see businesses like restaurants, hair salons and barbershops open with restrictions in both cities.

READ MORE: Calgary and Brooks get green light to move forward with Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy

On Sunday, Alberta recorded 42 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had recorded a total of 6,860 cases of COVID-19, with 801 of those considered active.

READ MORE: Alberta Health announces 42 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Since the pandemic began 135 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

