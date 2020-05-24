Alberta Health announces 42 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced 42 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total of confirmed cases to 6,860 and active cases to 801.

No one has died of the disease since Saturday’s update.

Cases

The province said there are 46 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 624 cases are from an unknown exposure.

Alberta Health said 5,924 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Case breakdown:

Calgary zone: 629 active cases and 4,020 recovered

South zone: 92 active cases and 1,132 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 20 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

yet-to-be-confirmed zones: two active cases and 22 recovered

Deaths

Alberta Health said the provincial death toll remains at 135:

98 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

13 in Edmonton zone

eight in South zone

one in Central zone

The province said there are 69 active cases and 640 recovered cases at continuing care facilities, adding that 101 residents have died.

Increased health services

Starting Monday, “some Albertans will have access to more health services, including non-urgent surgeries that require hospital stays,” Alberta Health said.

Also on Monday, voluntary testing for asymptomatic staff and residents in long-term care and some designated supportive living facilities will begin, the province said.

Brooks and Calgary will start reopening businesses on Monday, joining the rest of the province in Stage 1 of the relaunch.

On June 3, maternity services will resume at South Health Campus in Calgary and High River Hospital.

