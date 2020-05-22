Hospitalization rates remain low Friday but Alberta sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday, Alberta Health said, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 865.

Two more Albertans died from the virus.

Health officials said the two individuals who passed away were a woman in her 90s from Kensington Village Shepherd’s Care Campus, a continuing care home in Edmonton, and a woman in her 70s from Carewest Sarcee, a continuing care home in Calgary.

Long-term care facilities continue to be concerning for Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Four deaths at continuing care sites were reported Thursday.

“Those four deaths being reported all together on the same day could just be a reflection of reporting patterns, but also a reflection of the ongoing challenges we do have in some of the continuing care outbreaks in the province,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

“We will continue to monitor outbreaks at these [long-term care] facilities and take additional measures as necessary to protect the health of residents and staff.”

There are 83 active cases and 621 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 100 facility residents have died.

As of Friday, there have been 37 COVID-19 cases at the Kensington care home, four that are considered active, 29 recovered and four deaths.

However, the hospitalization rates in Alberta remain low.

There were 54 people in hospital, six of whom were in intensive care, as of Friday.

In total, 5,801 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19, the province said.

To date, 611 cases have an unknown exposure.

So far, 209,412 Albertans have been tested and labs have performed 228,793 tests, with 3,205 tests completed in the last 24 hours.