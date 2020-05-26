Kevin Hart reveals new details about his car crash recovery

Kevin Hart has revealed new details about his recovery following surgery after his 2019 car crash.

Hart was hospitalized after suffering major injuries in a car crash on Sept. 1 when the vehicle he was in careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

Kevin Hart on life since his car accident

Hart was released from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility on Sept. 12, and his wife said that he was expected to make a full recovery.

The comedian appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast released on Monday and shared that he had “the biggest cry” of his life when he returned home from the hospital.

“My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital because I never had to see that house again,” he said. “Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again.”

Hart said that he knew how fortunate he was to make it out of that car crash alive, but in his early stages of recovery, it was so bad that the actor said he wasn’t even “able to wipe (his) a–.”

“I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks,” Hart admitted to Rogan.

Extent of Kevin Hart's injuries revealed following car accident

He said that after being in the hospital for seven days, he was using a walker to help him walk but he was pretending to use his feet. Instead, he was using his upper body strength to help him walk around.

The Ride Along actor said it took him two and a half weeks to walk without the walker.

“I’m giving the perception that it’s better than what it is, and I had the back brace on,” Hart shared.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart breaks silence about car crash in emotional video

The Soul Plane actor said that he had to rely on his wife and children for their support with small things, like even passing him the remote beside his hospital bed.

“My son doubled as nurse, my daughter doubled as nurse, (my wife) Eniko doubled as it. My brother came,” Hart said. “That’s when the care about what was important really changed … the things that you think are important, you get to looking around at a hospital, almost four walls — none of that s–t that you think is important is in there. It’s one of these people.”

911 audio from Kevin Hart's car accident released

Hart says that there are now “no bad days for him” after going through the traumatic experience.

“It’s not until you get close to that light that you truly respect, that I respect that there are no bad days,” he said. “Miss me with any bulls–t. I’m smiling because I have no reason to be angry because I don’t have to be here.”