Kevin Hart breaks silence about car crash in emotional video

Kevin Hart said his “world is forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the car he was in crashed nearly two months ago in California.

In a nearly two-minute video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old comedian thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says at the beginning of the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart’s video included news clips of the crash as well as Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back. The song Maybach Curtains by Meek Mill, John Legend, Nas and Rick Ross plays in the background.

“When God talks, you got to listen, and I swear life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down,” Hart says.

The Soul Plane actor continues: “When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. After my accident, I see things differently.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” Hart says in the video over footage of him at home with his three children.

“I’m thankful for my family, my friends,” the Ride Along actor says. “I’m thankful for the people that have been with me ’cause you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all your love and support.”

Hart says not to take today for granted and that he’s “thankful for life” and is looking forward “to an amazing 2020.”

Hart was hospitalized after suffering major injuries in a car crash on Sept. 1, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Hart was riding in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Jared Black, also suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP said, adding that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Hart was released from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility on Sept. 12.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, said he is expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s great,” Parrish said on her way into the hospital to visit Hart. “Yeah, he’s gonna be just fine.”

— With files from the Associated Press