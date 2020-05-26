Coronavirus: 1 death, 2 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia confirmed one additional death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 59.

The province said the death involved a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions in the Central Zone who was not a resident of a long-term care home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia identifies 1 new case, no deaths for 3rd day in a row

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia also confirmed two new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,053.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 11 residents and four staff with active COVID-19 cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 573 Nova Scotia tests on May 25 and is operating 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 as active cases continue to shrink

To date, Nova Scotia has had 38,999 negative test results, 1,053 positive COVID-19 test results and 59 deaths.

Patients with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Seven individuals are currently in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 976 individuals have now recovered, and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Tuesday at 3 p.m.