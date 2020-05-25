Edmonton day camps share summer plans in light of coronavirus pandemic

Summer camps in Alberta are announcing their intentions for the next few months as they grapple with coronavirus restrictions.

Although Premier Jason Kenney gave the green light for day camps to reopen as part of stage one on May 14, it was with a number of guidelines in place.

Camps must limit the size of groups to ten or less, including staff, overnight camps are not allowed and nobody is allowed to share food.

Groups need to be kept apart from one another, including when it comes to using the bathroom, or entrances and exits to a building.

Parents must also check the temperature of their child before dropping them off at camp each day, and no sick children are allowed — even if their symptoms are minor.

With all of this in mind, the University of Alberta’s Green & Gold Sports Camps will not move ahead as planned.

“In light of recent information released by the Government of Alberta regarding guidelines for day camp programs that limit group sizes and physical contact, it is clear that we will not be able to operate Green & Gold Sport Camps as planned,” reads a statement from associate director Ben Gallaher.

“In the interest of safety for our participants and coaches, we are cancelling our full-day, week-long summer camps and we will be providing full refunds to all our customers.” Tweet This

The statement went on to say: “While we are disappointed to have to cancel our camps, we are working on modifying our programming so that we can help kids explore, engage and excel in sport this summer. We are asking parents who were registered in the full camps to participate in a survey so we can gauge their interest in modified programming for July and August. The modified programming will follow the day camp program guidelines provided by the Government of Alberta. The responses to the survey will help guide our plans. We hope to have a better idea of what our clients want and what we’re able to provide within the next few weeks.”

Other camps though, are carefully reading through the guidelines to determine best practices on forging ahead.

Luke Lavorato owns Sportball, which has been in business in Edmonton for 11 years.

“Sportball is a high energy, fun, non-competitive program where we teach kids the fundamentals of 10 different sports in a safe and encouraging atmosphere.”

During the months of July and August, Sportball normally puts on eight to 12 camps every week with kids ages three to 12.

“Our summers consist of making summers wonderful for kids and hopefully blowing their minds with some amazing games and stuff,” Lavorato, who is a father of threey, explained.

Normally, a group at a Sportball camp could consist of up to 100 kids — so this summer, they’ll have to downsize. But Lavorato said it’s something they will work with for the kids.

“They deserve it. They’ve been through a lot in the last three months. Missing school, missing their friends and all the different opportunities they normally have to get out. If we can be that shining light they can come out and see for a week, we’re not going to waste that opportunity.”

Another camp that plans to entertain children this summer is City Fit Shop.

Owner Amanda Fex said she surveyed customers and, “the consensus was most parents were cautiously optimistic about signing kids up over the summer, especially those struggling with child care issues.”

Fex went on to say safety is her number one concern.

“We will be strictly following the guidelines laid out by the government including daily sign-in screening, small groups of less than 10, assigned staff, separate areas, washrooms, and eating spaces for each group. We will also be implementing strict and extensive cleaning protocols to reduce the spread.”