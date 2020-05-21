Virtual summer camps being offered by TELUS World of Science and TELUS Spark

Send this page to someone via email

As restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing rules are expected to continue for several months, Alberta’s science centres are making sure young people still have a camp experience.

TELUS World of Science Edmonton and TELUS Spark in Calgary will be offering Virtual Summer Camps for Canadian youth.

The virtual camp is ideal for kids ages five to 14. It’s scheduled to run July 6 to Aug. 28.

The STEM-focused programming will be provided through live, online classes with science experts, via streaming content and self-guided activities.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TELUS and TELUS Spark to reach a provincial and national audience with our virtual camps,” said Alan Nursall, president and CEO of TELUS World of Science Edmonton. “Parents can watch as their children have fun and learn all about space, nature, coding, designing, building and so much more.

"Yes, our world is changing but inspiring discovery and curiosity in our children will help enable them to succeed and thrive in a changing society."

Campers can be involved in activities, experiments, lessons and live discussions in STEM-related focus areas, including: engineering and math, coding, space and astronomy, sports and nutrition, and nature.

Through a number of different platforms, campers will be able to interact with one another, complete projects and speak with instructors.

A dedicated camp instructor will guide campers through their entire camp experience, including delivery of lesson plans, question-and-answer availability and projects. Campers will also be directed to engaging online content platforms for research and to complete assignments.

“TELUS World of Science Edmonton and TELUS Spark are highly-respected pillars of their communities and TELUS has long supported both institutions to ensure they have the resources to drive positive change for Albertans,” said Zainul Mawji, president of Home Solutions for TELUS.

“In these extraordinary times, we are proud to support their efforts to ensure kids don’t miss out on these valuable educational experiences.”

TELUS is providing funding, programming, Microsoft software and hardware.

The company is also offering internet connectivity for families in need in Alberta and British Columbia through its Internet for Good program.

“During this pandemic, it is more important than ever to connect with science, especially for families with children who will become the next generation of scientists,” said Mary Anne Moser, president and CEO of TELUS Spark.

Virtual Summer Camps will feature curriculum specifically to engage girls in STEM learning. That program will include daily explorations of women’s contributions to science, chances to interact with Alberta women working in STEM fields and socializing with like-minded girls who talk science.

Registration is open for both TELUS Spark and TELUS World of Science Edmonton Virtual Summer Camps. The camps cost $75 + GST per camper but both science centres are providing more than 100 camp scholarships, internet service and electronic devices to children and families who may not otherwise have access to camp, thanks to support from TELUS and Microsoft, and through partnerships with schools and community organizations.