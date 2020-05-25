Hamilton, Ont., man arrested after police seize stolen vehicles, drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid numerous charges against a local man after they recovered stolen vehicles from Hamilton and Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say officers with the Burlington Street Crime Unit identified a suspect in a stolen property investigation who was parked at an address in Burlington Monday and arrested the man.

Police allege the suspect had fled the scene of a search warrant executed by officers last week.

Police seized a stolen pickup truck, a stolen motorcycle, a stolen Ontario licence plate and 16 grams of methamphetamine worth more than $1,100.

Matthew Kairys, 24, of Hamilton has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance, breach of probation, flight from police and dangerous driving.

