Tow truck driver charged after vehicle clocked speeding on Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton

A tow truck driver has had his vehicle seized and is facing a pair of charges after police say the vehicle travelled nearly twice the speed limit on the weekend in Hamilton, Ont.

The truck was clocked travelling 113 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-km/h zone on Nikola Tesla Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, investigators say.

The 44-year-old driver from Caledonia, Ont., is facing speeding and stunt driving charges.

He’s also had his licence suspended in accordance with Ontario Highway Traffic Act, according to detectives.

The driver is expected in court on Sept. 23.

A tow truck operator was stopped on Saturday afternoon on Nikola Tesla Blvd for travelling nearly twice the speed limit. HPS is reminding drivers that although the recent enforcement campaign is over, officers are out patrolling for violators. #HamOnt https://t.co/MDrrIhgTGG pic.twitter.com/kSrJhafUB1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 25, 2020

