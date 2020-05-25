Menu

Crime

Tow truck driver charged after vehicle clocked speeding on Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 8:32 am
A tow truck was seized near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, according to police.
A tow truck driver has had his vehicle seized and is facing a pair of charges after police say the vehicle travelled nearly twice the speed limit on the weekend in Hamilton, Ont.

The truck was clocked travelling 113 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-km/h zone on Nikola Tesla Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, investigators say.

The 44-year-old driver from Caledonia, Ont., is facing speeding and stunt driving charges.

Hamilton police say a tow truck driver from Caledonia, Ont., was caught speeding on Nikola Tesla Boulevard clocked doing 113 km/h in a 60-km/h posted zone.
He’s also had his licence suspended in accordance with Ontario Highway Traffic Act, according to detectives.

The driver is expected in court on Sept. 23.

