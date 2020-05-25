City of Peterborough cancels Canada Day parade due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has announced that the 2020 Canada Day parade has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Diane Therrien says the decision to cancel the event was based on protecting the health and well-being of residents and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The annual parade on July 1 begins at city hall and proceeds down George Street to Del Crary Park.

Therrien suggests residents celebrate Canada Day apart — but together.

“Celebrate with your household. Be kind to others and practise physical distancing,” she said.

“Decorate your front porch or balcony as a way to celebrate with your neighbours. Stay safe, Peterborough.”

For an up-to-date listing on municipal services affected by the pandemic, visit the city’s website.