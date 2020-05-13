Coronavirus: Canada Day fireworks display cancelled in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual fireworks display in Peterborough.

Hosted annually by the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and Peterborough Kawartha, this year’s display was scheduled for July 1 at Del Crary Park.

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest in a series of precautionary measures taken by organizers to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rino Andreoli, president of the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha, says the decision was made as a result of public health orders that prevent large gatherings at an indoor or outdoor location.

“We are once again disappointed about the cancellation of our Canada Day event,” Andreoli said.

“Celebrating the birthday of our great country with friends and family is always a special occasion, but we just can’t this year out of caution and out of an overriding concern for public health.”

Stephen Kylie, Rotary Club Canada Day event co-chair, says it’s “widely understood” that when restrictions during the pandemic are lifted, it will be a slow and gradual process to return to regular routines.

“Given the advance planning time it takes to run a community-wide event such as Canada Day, we felt it was prudent to announce now that we would not be staging an event at Crary Park as originally scheduled,” he said.

“We must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus.”

Area Rotary Clubs all cancelled fireworks display during the Victoria Day long weekend. However, a virtual fireworks is scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. by visiting online.

Last week, the New Canadians Centre cancelled its annual Multicultural Canada Day Festival also held at Del Crary Park on July 1.

