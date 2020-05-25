RCMP investigating 2 suspicious fires at farm in Dundas, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating two suspicious structure fires in Dundas, N.B., last week.

Police say officers, along with members of the Moncton, Dieppe and Saint-Paul fire departments, responded on May 21 to reports of two structures on fire at a farm on Route 490.

The fires were reported at approximately 11:15 p.m. AT.

The property was vacant at the time, and nobody was injured.

Both buildings were destroyed as a result of the blaze.

However, the investigation has deemed the fires to be suspicious in nature.

A dark-coloured, medium-sized vehicle was reportedly seen in the area before the fire began, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call RCMP at 506-387-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers.