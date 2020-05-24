Crews continue to fight out-of-control brush fire in Porters Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are still working to get a large brush fire under control in Porters Lake, N.S., which has resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The Nova Scotia Department of Lands for Forestry says the fire is 45 hectares in size, and as of Sunday at 9:11 a.m., is 30 per cent contained and still considered out of control.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) is calling the situation stable, but not yet under control.

READ MORE: Evacuations ongoing due to ‘significant’ brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

Evacuations were ordered for 150 homes in the area, involving about 1,000 residents. The evacuations impact residents on West Porter Lake Road to Marjorie Drive and Capri Drive.

No homes have been directly affected by the fire as of Sunday morning,

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation centre was set up at the Lake Echo Community Centre for those displaced.

0:43 Fire in Porters Lake, N.S. not yet ‘under control,’ no homes impacted Fire in Porters Lake, N.S. not yet ‘under control,’ no homes impacted

Thirty lands and forestry crews and two helicopters, 25 HRFE firefighters with two engines and five tankers are at the scene, along with Nova Scotia RCMP and Emergency Health Services.

Highway 107 remains closed between exits 18 and 20. Local roads in the area will remain blocked Sunday to allow for firefighting efforts.

The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away. Jesse Thomas/Global News

A province-wide burn ban has been in place due to the dry conditions.

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle wildfire in Chester Grant, N.S.

The cause of the fire currently remains unknown.

–With files from Jesse Thomas and Alexander Quon.