Canada

Crews continue to fight out-of-control brush fire in Porters Lake

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 10:04 am
More than a 1,000 evacuated as a result of Porters Lake fire
WATCH: More than 1,000 residents in the area of Porters Lake, N.S. were asked to leave their homes Saturday as crews worked to contain a large fire in the area.

Fire crews are still working to get a large brush fire under control in Porters Lake, N.S., which has resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The Nova Scotia Department of Lands for Forestry says the fire is 45 hectares in size, and as of Sunday at 9:11 a.m., is 30 per cent contained and still considered out of control.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) is calling the situation stable, but not yet under control.

READ MORE: Evacuations ongoing due to ‘significant’ brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

Evacuations were ordered for 150 homes in the area, involving about 1,000 residents. The evacuations impact residents on West Porter Lake Road to Marjorie Drive and Capri Drive.

No homes have been directly affected by the fire as of Sunday morning,

An evacuation centre was set up at the Lake Echo Community Centre for those displaced.

Fire in Porters Lake, N.S. not yet ‘under control,’ no homes impacted
Thirty lands and forestry crews and two helicopters, 25 HRFE firefighters with two engines and five tankers are at the scene, along with Nova Scotia RCMP and Emergency Health Services.

Highway 107 remains closed between exits 18 and 20. Local roads in the area will remain blocked Sunday to allow for firefighting efforts.

The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away.
The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away. Jesse Thomas/Global News

A province-wide burn ban has been in place due to the dry conditions.

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle wildfire in Chester Grant, N.S.

The cause of the fire currently remains unknown.

–With files from Jesse Thomas and Alexander Quon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
