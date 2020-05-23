Officials battling ‘significant’ brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

Multiple fire crews and Nova Scotia’s department of lands and forestry are responding to a large fire in the area of Porters Lake, N.S.

The brush fire is located near Porters Lake Road towards Highways 107.

Breaking: Massive fire near West Porters Lake Road. Smoke can be seen for kilometres. It’s expected some evacuations of homes in the area will be required. More to come pic.twitter.com/Nc7OkOKNGh — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) May 23, 2020

Officials say that Highway 107 has been closed and are asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews and aircraft to do their work.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are on scene. A tweet from the department’s account calls the brush fire “significant”

The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away. Alexander Quon/Global News

There is currently a ban on open fires in the woods, or within 305 metres of woods, in the province until June 1, and on Friday the entire province had restrictions or burn bans in place.