Fire

Officials battling ‘significant’ brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 1:34 pm
Fire crews are on scene at a large brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S., on May 23. .
Fire crews are on scene at a large brush fire in Porters Lake, N.S., on May 23. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

Multiple fire crews and Nova Scotia’s department of lands and forestry are responding to a large fire in the area of Porters Lake, N.S.

The brush fire is located near Porters Lake Road towards Highways 107.

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle wildfire in Chester Grant, N.S.

Officials say that Highway 107 has been closed and are asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews and aircraft to do their work.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are on scene. A tweet from the department’s account calls the brush fire “significant”

The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away.
The smoke from the fire in Porters Lake, N.S., could be seen from kilometres away. Alexander Quon/Global News

Smoke from the fire can be seen from kilometres away.

There is currently a ban on open fires in the woods, or within 305 metres of woods, in the province until June 1, and on Friday the entire province had restrictions or burn bans in place.

