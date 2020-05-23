Menu

Canada

Crews continue to battle wildfire in Chester Grant, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 10:53 am
A fire near Chester Grant, N.S., has spread across an area of 27 hectares. .
Fire crews continue to battle a wildfire near Chester Grant, N.S., on Saturday.

Officials with the province’s lands and forestry department say crews returned to the scene at daybreak.

The blaze reportedly began at approximately 4:30 p.m. AT on Friday.

As of Saturday morning there are 14 fire departments, water supply tankers and staff with the department of lands and forestry on scene.

Fire activity is low and crews are working hard to contain the blaze before conditions worsen, the department said.

A provincial helicopter that had been assisting has now been released.

The blaze is known to have destroyed at least two buildings as of Friday night.

The wildfire is now spread across a 27-hectare area.

RCMP say Highway 12 near Chester Grant is closed to all northbound traffic at Exit 9, with southbound traffic being diverted at Chester Grant Road.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

