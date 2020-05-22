20 fire departments battling large forest fire in Nova Scotia’s Chester Basin

Send this page to someone via email

Approximately 20 fire departments are responding to a 20-hectare forest fire in Nova Scotia’s Chester Basin on Friday evening.

Highway 12 near the Chester Basin is closed to southbound traffic at Rafuse Road as multiple fire departments respond to a forest fire in the area, RCMP said in a tweet.

Motorists are also being asked to avoid the area, police said.

Officials told Global News that 20 fire departments from the counties of Lunenberg, Kings & Hants are involved in battling the fire.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s department of lands and forestry said that two of their helicopters have responded to the blaze.

“At this point, 2 unknown structures have been lost,” said Lisa Jarrett in an email on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is believed to have started at approximately 4:30 p.m. AT this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Due to a forest fire, Hwy 12 near Chester Basin is currently closed south bound at Rafuse Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 22, 2020

Jarret said that fire crews will be back on scene tomorrow morning to continue their efforts to extinguish the blaze.

At this time no one has been evacuated.

There is currently a ban on open fires in the woods or within 305 metres of woods in the province until June 1, and on Friday the entire province had restrictions or burn bans in place.

1:26 Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP say witness reports of “explosions” on night of shooting may have been exploding ammunition Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP say witness reports of “explosions” on night of shooting may have been exploding ammunition