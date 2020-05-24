OPP forensics van rolls following collision with SUV outside Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people — including an Ontario Provincial Police officer — were taken to hospital following a collision involving an OPP vehicle just outside Peterborough’s east city limit on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded around 6:20 p.m. to a reported T-bone collision involving an OPP forensic van and an SUV at the intersection of Lansdowne Street East and Television Road.

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News that the forensics van was turning at the intersection on a green light when it was struck by the westbound SUV and rolled.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Lansdowne Street east at Television Road. An SUV and OPP van collided around 6:20 p.m. No other details are available at this time. It is unclear how long this area will be blocked for #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vAoa14HRAc — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

An OPP forensic officer and a woman who was a passenger in the SUV were both taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. OPP say the officer has since been released. The SUV driver and a dog inside the vehicle were not harmed.

OPP say the Special Investigations Unit will not be contacted. The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

0:26 SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit