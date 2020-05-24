Menu

OPP forensics van rolls following collision with SUV outside Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 10:07 am
Updated May 24, 2020 10:09 am
OPP forensic van rolls following collision east of Peterborough
WATCH: An OPP officer and a woman were taken to hospital following a collision between an OPP vehicle and SUV Saturday evening east of Peterborough.

Two people — including an Ontario Provincial Police officer — were taken to hospital following a collision involving an OPP vehicle just outside Peterborough’s east city limit on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded around 6:20 p.m. to a reported T-bone collision involving an OPP forensic van and an SUV at the intersection of Lansdowne Street East and Television Road.

READ MORE: Peterborough reservist dies following motorcycle crash in North Kawartha Township: OPP

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News that the forensics van was turning at the intersection on a green light when it was struck by the westbound SUV and rolled.

An OPP forensic officer and a woman who was a passenger in the SUV were both taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. OPP say the officer has since been released. The SUV driver and a dog inside the vehicle were not harmed.

OPP say the Special Investigations Unit will not be contacted. The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

