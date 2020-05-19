Peterborough reservist dies following motorcycle crash in North Kawartha Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough reservist with the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a motorcycle that had crashed while failing to negotiate a turn on Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview, Ont., in North Kawartha Township. The area is about 50 kilometres north of the city.

OPP say the motorcyclist was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

A male motorcyclist has been airlifted by @Ornge following a crash on Northey’s Bay Road in @NorthKawartha earlier this afternoon #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/te67eLmTwc — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Maury McCrillis, 32, of Peterborough.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

According to family and several military groups, McCrillis was a master corporal with the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment in Peterborough and played the bagpipes. He was also a former piper with the Nova Scotia Highlanders, now known as the Cape Breton Highlanders.

MCrillis recently performed outside the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., which was battling a crippling coronavirus outbreak.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support McCrillis’ wife and their unborn child.

More to come.