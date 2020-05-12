Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Victims identified in fatal head-on collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 8:58 am
2 dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township: OPP
WATCH: Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Highway 28 near Woodview, Ont., on Thursday morning. OPP say the occupants of a car died after their vehicle collided with a transport truck near Northey's Bay Road. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP have identified the two victims in last week’s fatal collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough, Ont.

Police say Shane Simkins-Mather, 33, and Travis Richardson, 34, of Eastern Passage, N.S., died when the car they were travelling in collided with a transport truck last Thursday morning.

READ MORE: 2 killed following head-on collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview — Peterborough County OPP

The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. south of Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township near Woodview, about 40 kilometres north of the city.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the car have died as a result of their injuries.

The deceased were transported to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a post-mortem examination, where they were identified.

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCollisionFatal CollisionPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPHighway 28North Kawartha TownshipHwy 28Highway 28 crashNorthey's Bay RoadHighway 28 collisionHighway 28 trafficWoodview Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.