Victims identified in fatal head-on collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have identified the two victims in last week’s fatal collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough, Ont.

Police say Shane Simkins-Mather, 33, and Travis Richardson, 34, of Eastern Passage, N.S., died when the car they were travelling in collided with a transport truck last Thursday morning.

The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. south of Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township near Woodview, about 40 kilometres north of the city.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the car have died as a result of their injuries.

The deceased were transported to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a post-mortem examination, where they were identified.

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement