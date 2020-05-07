2 killed following head-on collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township on Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on the highway south of Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview, about 25 kilometres north of Lakefield.

OPP stated at 11:40. a.m. that the driver and a passenger in the car died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

A section of Hwy. 28 is closed following a collision near Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

Firefighters and OPP on the crash scene at Hwy. 28 and Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified, OPP stated.

Hwy. 28 remains closed between Northey’s Bay Road and Mount Julian-Viamede Road while OPP investigate the collision.

“The closure will remain in place for several hours while police investigate,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

More to come.