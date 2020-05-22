Five coronavirus cases confirmed in outbreak at Abbotsford, B.C., fruit processing plant

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have confirmed a new community outbreak of COVID-19 at an Abbotsford frozen fruit processing plant.

Fraser Health says five employees of Nature’s Touch have tested positive for the virus.

The health authority says it is investigating the outbreak, and is working on contact tracing and speaking with the workers’ close contacts.

Fraser Health says it has inspected the plant, which the company has voluntarily closed until at least Monday.

More to come…

