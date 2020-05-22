Menu

Health

Five coronavirus cases confirmed in outbreak at Abbotsford, B.C., fruit processing plant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 9:36 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Health officials have confirmed a new community outbreak of COVID-19 at an Abbotsford frozen fruit processing plant.

Fraser Health says five employees of Nature’s Touch have tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

The health authority says it is investigating the outbreak, and is working on contact tracing and speaking with the workers’ close contacts.

Fraser Health says it has inspected the plant, which the company has voluntarily closed until at least Monday.

More to come…

