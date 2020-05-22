Hudsons Canada’s Pub shooter wanted Saskatoon police to kill him: defence

Send this page to someone via email

The man who opened fire in Hudsons Canada’s Pub in Saskatoon never intended to hurt anyone, but wanted Saskatoon police to kill him, according to his lawyer.

Tyrell Davey received a five-year sentence Friday after the gunman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded gun while prohibited and recklessly discharging a firearm.

The details of his crimes were read as part of a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

In March, Davey walked into Hudsons on 21st Street East and fired two shots before a group of men celebrating a bachelor party tackled and subdued him.

The shooter maintains his actions “were to end his own life and not to harm anyone else,” said defence lawyer Bailee Massett in an interview with Global News.

In an email, prosecutor Dan Dahl said the Crown accepted the defence’s “suicide by cop” position as prosecutors could not prove otherwise.

Court heard Davey posted on social media prior to the shooting, saying something was going to happen that night. Massett said Davey also left messages that could be interpreted as suicide notes.

According to his lawyer, Davey was experiencing “very relevant and long-standing” mental health issues at the time. His contact with the mental health system dates back nearly 20 years to when he was seven years old.

In court, Massett apologized on Davey’s behalf to the man’s family, the community and those present at the downtown bar.

“He’s taking responsibility very early on and he’s remorseful,” Massett said.

Davey was also sentenced for causing mischief and committing assault at a McDonald’s in January.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

