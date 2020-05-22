Toronto faces 47% property tax increase to maintain services if $1.5B budget gap isn’t filled, mayor says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory has made another dire plea for financial support from the upper levels of government, warning if the City doesn’t receive help filling a minimum $1.5-billion budget hole major cuts or property tax increases will be needed.

“Without immediate support, our city – like many other cities across Canada – is facing unprecedented cuts that will hurt the city and every person and business that the federal and provincial governments have spent billions trying to help in the wake of COVID-19,” he told reporters Friday afternoon.

“As the year goes on, we also have to plan for what would happen if that support doesn’t come and due to the magnitude of the problem almost every service would suffer.”

Tory said under the law and in comparison to the provincial and federal governments, the municipality is limited in taxation powers and it cannot run deficits.

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot slash services right now nor can we massively raise taxes mid-year to help cover these costs,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It would take a 47 per cent hike in property taxes to raise $1.5 billion – that is just not practical or fair to taxpayers.”

In the absence of a massive property tax hike, an increase in other revenues or receiving financial assistance, Tory highlighted potential cuts needed to balance the 2020 budget:

– $575 million in cuts to the TTC (subway service on Lines 1 and 2 cut in half, Lines 3 and 4 temporarily shut down, 10-to-20 minute TTC streetcar service on major corridors, four million less Wheel-Trans rides)

– $451 million elimination in capital projects (roads, transit, infrastructure projects)

– $101.5 million reduction to the budget for shelters

– $23 million reduction to Toronto Fire Services

– $31.3 million less for Toronto police (approximately 500 officer positions eliminated)

– Close to $40 million less for child-care subsidies (more than 40,000 child-care spots eliminated)

– $12 million loss in long-term care beds (1,320 beds eliminated)

– $40.8 million in recreation services reductions (61 community centres closed, 50 per cent reduction in services)

– Closure of an unspecified number of library branches

In total, he said more than 19,000 municipal workers would be out of a job.

For weeks, Tory has called for help from the other levels of government.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the pandemic has cost the City of Toronto approximately $65 million a week since full public health measures were enacted, noting a large portion of that weekly figure comes from lost TTC ridership revenue and that alone is around $20 million a week.

“Even with prudent, sensible steps to reduce costs that don’t reduce services, we would still need support from the other governments,” Tory said.

“We would be left with a city that can’t work and is unable to keep helping the people who need it most.”

When asked about the time needed to minimize the cuts needed, Tory said the longer the wait the more drastic the cuts will need to be.

“The days of reckoning are approaching,” he said.

Global News has contacted representatives for the provincial and federal governments for comment and this article will be updated as responses are received.