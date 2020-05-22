Menu

Crime

Police looking to identify suspect who sexually assaulted child on Halifax bus

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 2:53 pm
File - A Halifax Transit bus travels along the MacKay Bridge. .
File - A Halifax Transit bus travels along the MacKay Bridge. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify a man that allegedly sexually assaulted a child on a Halifax Transit bus earlier this week.

On May 19, police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred earlier in the day on the No. 60 bus route.

The bus was travelling from Eastern Passage to the Bridge Terminal on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: SiRT lays charges against Halifax police officer

Police say a man got on the bus, sat down beside a girl who he did not know and touched her in a sexual manner.

The girl got off the bus and told a trusted adult about the incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s of average build with scruffy facial hair and medium-length tight curly black hair.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Enfield, N.S., man dead after motorcycle crash

At the time of the incident, police say the man was wearing grey sweat pants and possibly flip flops.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxSexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHRPHalifax TransitEastern PassageBridge Terminalhalifax bus assaultHalifax polie
