Enfield, N.S., man dead after motorcycle crash

A man from Enfield, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Goffs, N.S., on Thursday.
RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Old Guysborough Road just after 8 p.m. AT.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and left the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Old Guysborough road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
