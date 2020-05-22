Menu

Enfield, N.S., man dead after motorcycle crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 12:56 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A man from Enfield, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Goffs, N.S., on Thursday.

RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Old Guysborough Road just after 8 p.m. AT.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and left the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Guysborough road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

