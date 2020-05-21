Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after search of Moncton motel: N.B. RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 4:14 pm
New Brunswick RCMP at the Thriftlodge Motel on Mountain Road on May 20, 2020. .
New Brunswick RCMP at the Thriftlodge Motel on Mountain Road on May 20, 2020. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at a motel in Moncton on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Thriftlodge Motel on Mountain Road at approximately 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest 2 on firearms-related charges

The man was arrested at the scene and a search warrant was executed in one of the motel rooms.

Police claim they seized two loaded shotguns and a loaded handgun, a quantity of cocaine, scales, and cash.

Nathaniel Bourque has been charged with careless use of a firearm, as well as theft under $5,000 in connection with an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.

OPP Investigating sudden death at County Rd. 2 home
OPP Investigating sudden death at County Rd. 2 home

Bourque was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew BrunswickMonctonCocaineFirearmNew Brunswick CrimeSearch WarrantHandgunshotguns
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.