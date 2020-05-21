Man arrested after search of Moncton motel: N.B. RCMP

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at a motel in Moncton on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Thriftlodge Motel on Mountain Road at approximately 9 a.m.
The man was arrested at the scene and a search warrant was executed in one of the motel rooms.
Police claim they seized two loaded shotguns and a loaded handgun, a quantity of cocaine, scales, and cash.
Nathaniel Bourque has been charged with careless use of a firearm, as well as theft under $5,000 in connection with an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.
Bourque was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday.
