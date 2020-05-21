Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP arrest 2 on firearms-related charges

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:53 am
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Two people are facing charges after RCMP responded to reports of illegal possession of firearms in Waterville, N.S.

Police say when officers arrived at an address on Black Rock Road on Monday afternoon, a man who was known to be the property owner was observed running into the woods.

Police contained the area in an attempt to locate the man and requested an RCMP dog and handler to provide assistance.

While searching the home, police seized one firearm from a resident and arrested a 31-year-old woman from Whites Corner, N.S., for unsafe storage of firearms and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

She has since been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Sept. 1, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

A police dog and other RCMP officers were able to locate a second firearm and ammunition a short distance from the home in a wooded area but the man had fled the scene.

He was located at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man from Waterville was arrested and has been released on conditions.

He’s facing charges of unsafe storage of firearms and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Sept. 1.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call RCMP at 902-679-5555 or 902-765-3317 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

