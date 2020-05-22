Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old charged with first degree murder in Moncton

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 10:45 am
Updated May 22, 2020 11:40 am
First responders, including members of the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick, at a Sangster Street home in Moncton, N.B., on May 21, 2020. .
First responders, including members of the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick, at a Sangster Street home in Moncton, N.B., on May 21, 2020. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

RCMP say a 22-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing a man in Moncton.

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Sangster St. on Thursday at approximately 9:20 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: Man arrested after search of Moncton motel

Const. Isabelle Beaulieu told Global News that Josh Daley, 27, was found badly injured inside the home. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Mischiek was arrested in a nearby residence a short time later.

Around noon Friday, RCMP announced Mischiek has been charged with the first-degree murder of Josh Daley. He remains in custody.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest 2 on firearms-related charges

Beaulieu could not confirm if any more people were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideMurderFirst Degree MurderNew Brunswick CrimeMoncton shootingCodiac RCMPMan ArrestedNew Brunswick policeman killed MonctonSangster St shootingSangster Street Moncton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.