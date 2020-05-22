22-year-old charged with first degree murder in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 22-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing a man in Moncton.

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Sangster St. on Thursday at approximately 9:20 p.m. AT.

Const. Isabelle Beaulieu told Global News that Josh Daley, 27, was found badly injured inside the home. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Mischiek was arrested in a nearby residence a short time later.

Around noon Friday, RCMP announced Mischiek has been charged with the first-degree murder of Josh Daley. He remains in custody.

Beaulieu could not confirm if any more people were injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.