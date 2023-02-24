2 arrested after shooting in Moncton on Thursday night: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting was reported in Moncton on Thursday night.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy of Codiac RCMP told Global News the shooting on Lutz Street was reported to police just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Roy said officers found one man with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to hospital. According to Roy, the man is in “stable condition.”

Roy said two people were arrested “minutes after” police arrived, and are in custody. They are set to appear in court later Friday.

Roy said police believe this was “a targeted incident with no danger to the public.”

More to come.