Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after shooting in Moncton on Thursday night: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: February 24'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: February 24
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick RCMP say a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting was reported in Moncton on Thursday night.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy of Codiac RCMP told Global News the shooting on Lutz Street was reported to police just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Roy said officers found one man with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to hospital. According to Roy, the man is in “stable condition.”

Trending Now

Read more: Dozens of people impacted after apartment fire in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Roy said two people were arrested “minutes after” police arrived, and are in custody. They are set to appear in court later Friday.

Roy said police believe this was “a targeted incident with no danger to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

ShootingGun ViolenceNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton shootingCodiac RCMPMoncton RCMPMoncton policeLutz street shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers