Several people displaced after apartment fire in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

Several people have been displaced following a Wednesday night fire in a 32-unit apartment building in Elsipogtog First Nation, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The Elsipogtog and Rexton fire departments were able to put out the flames by 1 a.m. Thursday.

New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette told Global News that police do not believe the fire was suspicious.

“One man suffered what are believed to be serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” he said.

Nation administrator Francis Simon confirmed the man was released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, after being treated for “moderate to severe burns.”

“The community member is expected to make a full recovery,” he said in an e-mailed statement.

Simon added that staff and council were meeting on Thursday to assess the damage.

“We are confident we can develop an appropriate strategy to support those in need,” he said.

Those displaced had access to a warming center where community members have donated clothing for those affected.

“Relatives, friends and the Elsipogtog band council, health centre and emergency management coordinator have arranged temporary lodging for 23 people,” said Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell.

Fourteen people are receiving services, such as emergency lodging and meals, from the Red Cross.

“A few other residents were not home at the time but will be offered similar Red Cross help if needed,” Bedell said in a statement.