Crime

SiRT lays charges against Halifax police officer

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:45 pm
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province‚Äôs independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province‚Äôs independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog has laid two charges against a member of the Halifax Regional Police.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has laid two charges against Const. Jean-Simon Arseneau for incidents that occurred between Sept. 11, 2016 and Nov. 29, 2016.

READ MORE: N.S. police watchdog investigating death of man jolted with stun gun

Police say that on Nov. 26, 2019, Halifax Regional Police notified SiRT that one of their officers was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at someone that he knew.

As a result, SiRT immediately initiated an investigation which they concluded on Friday.

SiRT concludes new information ‘not reliable’, no further investigation needed in Clayton Miller death

They have now laid charges of pointing a firearm and careless use of a prohibited weapon against Arseneau.

The police officer is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on July 9, 2020.

