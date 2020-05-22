SiRT lays charges against Halifax police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog has laid two charges against a member of the Halifax Regional Police.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has laid two charges against Const. Jean-Simon Arseneau for incidents that occurred between Sept. 11, 2016 and Nov. 29, 2016.

Police say that on Nov. 26, 2019, Halifax Regional Police notified SiRT that one of their officers was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at someone that he knew.

As a result, SiRT immediately initiated an investigation which they concluded on Friday.

They have now laid charges of pointing a firearm and careless use of a prohibited weapon against Arseneau.

The police officer is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on July 9, 2020.