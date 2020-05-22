Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau says question of hazard pay for military in care homes remains undecided

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 11:36 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada needs to ‘minimize’ risks for CAF members fighting COVID-19
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was doing everything in it's power to "minimize" the risk to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members deployed to assist the battle against COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the question of whether military members serving in long-term care homes hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains under consideration.

But he gave no indication of whether any decision has been made.

READ MORE: 28 CAF members sent to Quebec, Ontario care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These are discussions that are ongoing within the military,” Trudeau said when asked during a daily press briefing whether those deployed to the hard-hit care homes in Ontario and Quebec should earn more money.

“We need to thank the women and men of the armed Forces for stepping up yet again, whenever they are called on to go into difficult or risky situations to do the work of protecting Canadians. This is what they are doing, we thank them and we salute them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of Canadian Forces members deployed to long-term care homes who have contracted COVID-19 has risen rapidly over the past week.

A total of 28 have been diagnosed as of Thursday.

That compares to just five who were found to have tested positive last week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin TrudeauCoronavirus Casescoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 PandemicCanadian ForcesLong-term Carecoronavirus long-term careHazard PayCanadian Forces long term care
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.