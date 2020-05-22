Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande team up for ‘Rain on Me’

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have joined musical forces to bring their fans something fresh in the form of an uplifting and inspiring single called Rain on Me.

The all-new duet dropped on Friday morning and serves as the second taste of music from Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, which will be released next Friday.

Throughout the three-minute, bass- and synth-driven dance track, Gaga, 34, and Grande, 26, sing back and forth about overcoming an emotional downfall by simply embracing it.

“I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me) / Teardrops on my face (Water like misery) / Let it wash away my sins (It’s coming down on me),” the pop duo sings together in the third verse.

The Bad Romance singer described the inspiration for Rain on Me via Twitter following its release.

Story continues below advertisement

“One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop,” she wrote. “Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. Now when I cry, instead of fighting it, I say, ‘I’m ready. Rain on me.'”

Gaga proceeded to express her love and gratitude towards both Grande and producer BloodPop (Michael Tucker).

“@arianagrande, I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got,” she added in the tweet.

“@bloodpop, thank you for encouraging me to keep going when I was sad. Turns out even if you don’t feel good enough, you still can be. I heard my joy back when we wrote this song. It was there, I just needed to find it,” Gaga wrote in a separate tweet.

Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Thank U, Next hitmaker followed suit with a brief story of how she instantaneously clicked with Gaga after they met.

“One time, I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did, who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and whose heart was bigger than her whole body,” she wrote on Twitter.

one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

Grande continued: “She immediately felt like a sister to me. She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica, and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf—in’ cry!

“I hope this makes you all feel as uplifted as it does for us both,” she added. “I love you, @ladygaga, you stunning superwoman!”

Story continues below advertisement

Rain on Me is now available via all major streaming platforms.

Chromatica was originally slated to drop on April 10, however on March 24, Gaga postponed it as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16-track album will officially be released worldwide on May 29.

In this Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas. AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Additionally, Gaga’s upcoming summer Chromatica Ball world tour — which includes one date in Canada — has not been affected by the novel coronavirus as of this writing.

Updates and further information regarding Chromatica and the Chromatica Ball tour can be found through the official Lady Gaga website.