Carly Rae Jepsen drops surprise album, ‘Dedicated: Side B’

Four days after the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed 2019 album Dedicated, Carly Rae Jepsen, the Canadian pop star, has released a surprise, companion album titled Dedicated: Side B.

In conjunction with the release of the 12-track effort, the Call Me Maybe singer took to Twitter on Thursday morning acknowledging many of her fans’ “whispers” of the upcoming project.

“So, yes, there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets,” wrote the 34-year-old.

“Side B for Dedicated is out now, babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off.”

So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;) For the record, I love all of you. Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020

On Instagram, Jepsen said she was “relieved” to release the record.

The Mission, B.C.-born musician described Dedicated: Side B as “new tunes for your blues” during the COVID-19 pandemic and joked that she had been “storing” it in her “cheeks.”

The unexpected collection includes a variety of previously unreleased songs, demos and B-sides recorded and taken from the Dedicated studio sessions.

Similar to her previous effort, Dedicated: Side B features work and writing contributions from a number of different record producers, including Jack Antonoff, John Hill, Dev Hynes, James Flannigan, Ariel Rechtshaid and Dev Hynes.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on Feb. 8, 2020 in London, England. C. Brandon/Redferns

Additionally, Antonoff, 36, and his band Bleachers were enlisted to back Jepsen up on the 10th track, Comeback.

Dedicated: Side B is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Full Dedicated: Side B tracklist

1. This Love Isn’t Crazy

2. Window

3. Felt This Way

4. Stay Away

5. This is What They Say

6. Heartbeat

7. Summer Love

8. Fake Mona Lisa

9. Let’s Sort the Whole Thing Out

10. Comeback (ft. Bleachers)

11. Solo

12. Now I Don’t Hate California After All

