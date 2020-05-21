Menu

Health

UBC researchers develop biodegradable masks made from B.C. wood fibres

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 7:32 pm
One of the prototypes made by two researchers at UBC.
One of the prototypes made by two researchers at UBC. University of British Columbia

Non-medical masks are becoming part of British Columbians’ everyday lives, with recommendations even being made to wear them on transit.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) say they have come up with masks that represent the West Coast.

They have developed two prototypes for what they are calling the Canadian-Mask or Can-Mask, which use a frame made from B.C. wood fibres.

One uses a commercial N-95 filter and the other uses a filter specially designed by the UBC team, which is made of wood-based products.

Both masks are also biodegradable.

Both prototypes are currently being tested to ensure they meet health industry specifications for fit and permeability, with plans to apply for Health Canada certification in the near future.

“With millions of disposable masks and gloves already polluting city sidewalks and potentially entering our rivers and oceans, we urgently need a biodegradable option to avoid making a massive impact on our environment,” researcher Johan Foster, a chemical and biological engineering associate professor in the faculty of applied science, said in a release.

