TransLink to provide update on new coronavirus initiatives

TransLink officials are providing an update Thursday morning about new coronavirus initiatives being implemented on the system.

Phase 2 to reopen B.C.’s economy began on Tuesday but ridership across the Lower Mainland has been down significantly with more people working from home.

However, TransLink expects that to change in the coming weeks, according to spokesperson Jill Drews.

There have been concerns about commuters not being able to physically distance on the SkyTrain and Drews has previously recommended riders wear masks if the trains get busy.

On May 8, TransLink suspended planned service reductions and the 1,500 layoff notices it was planning to hand out to members.

Last month TransLink announced a projected budget shortfall of $570 million to $680 million this year.

Watch the TransLink announcement live above starting at 9:30 a.m. PT.