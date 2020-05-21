Scott Thompson: Another big coronavirus question — to wear a mask, or not to wear a mask?

Send this page to someone via email

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask?

That was the burning question going up the roller-coaster ride that is COVID-19, and also the question as we come down the curve.

What has changed? The answer.

You may remember that only a couple of months ago, at the start of this pandemic, government health officials said there was no reason to wear one.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many will say this was before the knowledge that coronavirus carriers could be asymptomatic, which means showing no signs of illness.

Also, there were limited supplies of these products, and they were needed for front-line workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are now saying a non-medical-grade or self-made mask is fine to prevent against “speaking moistly” onto others.

After a successful physical-distancing and self-isolation campaign, we are seeing a flattening of the curve for our efforts.

Now that we are being let out of the pen, we are at a different point in the disease — including our knowledge of it.

As a result, those same officials are now saying wear a mask when physical distancing is impossible in public.

I think most would agree.

However, we should still be critical of those making these calls, especially when there are no real answers.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​