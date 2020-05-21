Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Another big coronavirus question — to wear a mask, or not to wear a mask?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Posted May 21, 2020 10:00 am
Mask debate: non-medical masks now recommended in fight against COVID-19
WATCH (May 20, 2020): Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been debate around how useful non-medical masks are in the fight against COVID-19, and over the last several months, the conversation has changed.

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask?

That was the burning question going up the roller-coaster ride that is COVID-19, and also the question as we come down the curve.

What has changed? The answer.

READ MORE: Non-medical masks now recommended for Canadians, officials say

You may remember that only a couple of months ago, at the start of this pandemic, government health officials said there was no reason to wear one.

Many will say this was before the knowledge that coronavirus carriers could be asymptomatic, which means showing no signs of illness.

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam discusses new recommendations around non-medical masks

Also, there were limited supplies of these products, and they were needed for front-line workers.

Officials are now saying a non-medical-grade or self-made mask is fine to prevent against “speaking moistly” onto others.

READ MORE: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says (April 6, 2020)

After a successful physical-distancing and self-isolation campaign, we are seeing a flattening of the curve for our efforts.

Now that we are being let out of the pen, we are at a different point in the disease — including our knowledge of it.

As a result, those same officials are now saying wear a mask when physical distancing is impossible in public.

I think most would agree.

However, we should still be critical of those making these calls, especially when there are no real answers.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

